Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Indian Navy deployed firefighting units and a Seaking helicopter to assist in controlling a fire that broke out at East India Petroleum Chemicals (EIPL) in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

According to the Indian agencies, in their combined efforts to douse the fire, the Indian Navy's Seaking Helicopter was deployed with an underslung fire bucket to assist in dousing the blaze.

The helicopter undertook multiple sorties from INS Dega, dropping large quantities of water and foam over the seat of the fire, bringing down the temperature and suppressing the flames.

The blaze has been brought under control; dousing operations are still in progress. (ANI)

