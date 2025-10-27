New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Indian Police Service probationers met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

During the interaction, the president stated that the true power comes from personal and professional integrity. She also said that a future-ready police force led by young officers will play a significant role in Viksit Bharat's development.

"Probationers of Indian Police Service 77 RR (2024 batch) called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President said that while the police officers derive considerable powers from the laws and systems, the true authority comes from personal and professional integrity. She said that a future-ready police force led by young officers will play a major role in the making of Viksit Bharat," wrote the President's Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, also paid floral tribute to India's former President K.R. Narayanan on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Additionally, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Bhavan. The Lt. Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, also met the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated Yashoda Medicity at Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. According to a release from the President's Secretariat, speaking on the occasion, the President said that healthcare is an integral part of nation-building. Protecting people from disease and improving their health is a priority for the government.

For this purpose, health and medical infrastructure, institutions, and services are being continuously expanded across the country. She stated that all such efforts will certainly contribute to building a healthy and developed India.

The President was happy to note that during the global pandemic of COVID-19, the Yashoda Hospital treated a large number of people and that it has diligently embraced national priorities such as the National TB Elimination Program. She urged the institution to contribute its utmost to national campaigns related to sickle cell anaemia. (ANI)

