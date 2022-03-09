Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 9 (ANI): India's first 100 per cent women-owned 'FLO Industrial Park' began operations with 25 Green Projects in Hyderabad.

According to a statement, India's First 100% women-owned FLO Industrial Park at Hyderabad is promoted by FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) in partnership with the Telangana government. The commencement of operations by 25 women-owned and operated units represent 16 diverse Green Category Industries at the Park to commemorate International Women Day.

Also Read | Apple iPad Air With M1 Chip Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications Here.

The 50 acres FLO Industrial Park in Hyderabad was established with an investment of Rs 250 crore is the Flagship project and first of its kind at a national level with participation open to Chapter Members, and the national members of FLO. The park has already garnered tremendous interest from women entrepreneurs to run and operate their business from this park.

Minister KT Rama Rao, in his address during the inauguration, urged the entrepreneurs to think big, start to think about emerging technologies. Focus on aerospace, defence, food processing, forge global partnership. He promised another 100 acres for the expansion of FLO women industrial park, subject to the park focus on novel products. Offer additional 10% subsidy for women entrepreneurs.

Also Read | Apple iPhone SE 5G With A15 Bionic SoC Launched; India Prices Start at Rs 43,900.

Jyotsana Angara, National Governing body member, FLO, said, "We launched the first FLO Industrial Park which is 100% women owned & driven, spread in about 50 acres of land with 25 green projects. This manufacturing unit is pretty innovative product base. He has requested to bring in higher investment than what we have done here. In this park, we have brought in 250 crore of investment." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)