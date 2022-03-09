Apple, the Cupertino based tech giant, launched a slew of products during its Peek Performance event, including iPhone SE 5G, M1 Ultra SoC, Mac Studio, Studio Display. In addition to this, Apple also introduced the new iPad Air with new features. Apple's new iPad Air will be available for pre-order this Friday, and the first sale will commence on March 18, 2022. Apple iPhone SE 5G With A15 Bionic SoC Launched; India Prices Start at Rs 43,900.

Apple iPad Air gets a 10.9-inch LED-backlit Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2360x1640 pixels. It comes powered by Apple's M1 chip, which is already available in the 2021 iPad Pro models. It comes in two storage options - 64GB and 256GB. It sports a 12MP ultra-wide front camera that supports machine learning-backed Center Stage.

Connectivity options include 5G (optional), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS and a USB Type-C connector. The new iPad Air also comes with S-Pen support, which allows users to draw sketches, a Magic Keyboard and a built-in trackpad. Coming to the pricing, Apple iPad Air is priced at Rs 54,900 for the Wi-Fi 64GB model, whereas the Wi-Fi + cellular variant costs Rs 68,900. The 256GB Wi-Fi-only model retails at Rs 68,900, whereas the Wi-Fi + cellular variants costs Rs 82,900.

