Apple has officially launched the iPhone SE 5G today at the Peek Performance event. The device has been introduced as the successor to the iPhone SE 2020. Apple iPhone SE 5G will be available for pre-order on March 11, 2022, and its first sale will commence on March 18. It comes in three exciting colours - midnight, starlight and red. Apple Event 2022 Highlights.

Apple iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch HD display with a resolution of 1334x750 pixels. It is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset with up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, it gets a single 12MP rear camera, along with an LED flash and a 7MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Supercharged by the M1 chip, the new iPad Air comes in five stunning colors. 10.9" Liquid Retina display, blazing-fast 5G, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, works with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard (sold sep).#AppleEvent — Apple (@Apple) March 8, 2022

The handset will be offered with a longer battery life with 20W fast charging and Qi wireless charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Gigabit-class LTE, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Ultra-Wideband chip for spatial awareness, NFC, GPS with GLONASS and a Lightning port. Coming to the pricing, Apple iPhone SE 5G is priced at Rs 43,900 for the 64GB model, whereas the 128GB and 256GB variants cost Rs 48,900 and Rs 58,900, respectively.

