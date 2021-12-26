New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): With the administration of 32,90,766 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 141.37 Cr (1,41,37,72,425) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

As per the ministry, this has been achieved through 1,50,19,426 sessions.

The recovery of 7,091 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,42,30,354, stated the ministry.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 15,000 daily new cases that are being reported for the last 59 days now.

6,987 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India's Active Caseload is presently at 76,766. Active cases constitute 0.22 per cent of the country's total Positive Cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

According to the ministry, the testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 9,45,455 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 67.19 crore (67,19,97,082) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.62 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 42 days now. The daily positivity rate reported to be 0.74 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for last 83 days and below 3 per cent for 118 consecutive days now, said the ministry. (ANI)

