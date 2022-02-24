New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): With the administration of more than 30.49 lakh (30,49,988) COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 176.52 crore (1,76,52,31,385) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

This has been achieved through 2,01,49,530 sessions, stated the ministry.

Also Read | Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen With ANC, Wireless Charging Support Launched in India at Rs 11,999.

As per the ministry, of the total doses administered so far to the health care workers (HLW's), 1,04,01,131 have received the first dose, 99,60,537 have received the second vaccine dose and 41,13,480 have been administered the precaution doses.

According to the ministry, 1,84,08,724 frontline workers were administered the first dose, 1,74,30,375 with the second dose and 60,92,569 with the precaution doses.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Drone Movement Observed Near RS Pura International Border in Arnia, Says BSF.

5,42,63,490 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 2,47,48,744 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 15-18 years.

55,10,97,609 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 43,99,93,963 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

Similarly, for the age group of 45-59 years, 20,21,57,669 have received the first dose and 17,92,34,856 have received the second dose whereas, 12,63,13,709 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose, 11,16,53,849 as second and 93,60,680 as precaution doses to the people over 60 years.

30,009 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,22,19,896. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.46 per cent, the Ministry stated.

14,148 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing India's Active Caseload presently at 1,48,359. The active cases constitute 0.35 per cent of the country's total Positive Cases.

The Ministry further added the testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,55,147 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 76.35 Cr (76,35,69,165) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.60 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.22 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)