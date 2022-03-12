New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): With the administration of more than 17 lakh vaccine doses, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 180 crore landmark milestone on Saturday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the provisional report of covid vaccination doses coverage till 7 pm on Saturday, more than 2.12 crore (2,12,29,004) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered.

Also Read | Punjab CM-Designate Bhagwant Mann Directs DGP to Probe Killing of Cows in Hoshiarpur.

The Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the nation on achieving this historic landmark milestone of 180 crore landmark.

"Powered by the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari, the world's largest vaccination drive is touching new heights under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership. Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine" tweeted Dr Mandaviya.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Killed CRPF Trooper on Leave in Shopian.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,614 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)