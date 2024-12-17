New Delhi, December 17: Asserting that India's democracy is deep-rooted, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that the people of the country through the Constitution have given appropriate response to those who used to say that India will not become powerful economically. Concluding the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the 75 years of adoption of the Constitution, he recalled the efforts of Sardar Patel for the unification of the country. The marathon two-day debate in Rajya Sabha lasted about 31 hours.

"The debates that happened in both Houses of the Parliament will be useful for the youth of the country... It will also help the people of the country to understand which party has honoured the Constitution and which has not...When we look back on 75 years of Constitution, I want to thank Sardar Patel as due to his tireless efforts we are standing tall and in the world as one nation," Amit Shah said. Amit Shah Tears Into Congress During Rajya Sabha Speech, Says ‘4 Constitutional Amendments Brought During Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi Govts for Personal Gains’ (Watch Video).

"In the last 75 years, there have been many nations nation that became independent and had new beginnings but democracy did not succeed there. But our democracy is deep-rooted. We made numerous changes without shedding a drop of blood. The people of this country have shattered the arrogance of multiple dictators and that too democratically," he added.

Amit Shah said India is now the fifth largest party in the world. "The people of our country and our Constitution have given a befitting reply to those who said that we would never be able to become economically independent... Today we are the 5th largest economy... We have left Britain behind," he said. Amit Shah Slams Congress, Says ‘Party Did Nothing Except Eulogising Nehru-Gandhi Family’.

Amit Shah Targets Congress Over Allegations Concerning EVMs

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the discussion on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha, says, "Currently, these people carry around EVMs, and when they lose, they claim that the EVMs defeated them. The Supreme Court has rejected petitions… pic.twitter.com/w4FLd0hhKA — IANS (@ians_india) December 17, 2024

He targeted Congress and other opposition parties over allegations concerning electronic voting machines (EVM) and said the Supreme Court had repeatedly rejected petitions on the issue. He said when opposition parties lose polls they start complaining about EVMs. The two-day marathon debate in Rajya Sabha on the 75 years of the Constitution started on Monday. The Lok Sabha held a two-day discussion last week. The winter session of Parliament will continue till December 20.

