In a strong statement in the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the Congress party, accusing it of failing to deliver on its promises and focusing solely on eulogising the Nehru-Gandhi family. Shah alleged that Congress has done "nothing" except pay tribute to the family, asserting that their actions in power were devoid of substantial progress for the nation. The Home Minister also levelled serious charges against Congress for being "anti-reservation," claiming that the party’s words and actions do not align when it comes to supporting reservation policies. One Nation, One Election Bill: PM Narendra Modi Favoured Referring Legislations for Simultaneous Polls to JPC for Wider Discussions, Amit Shah Tells Lok Sabha.

'Congress Did Nothing Except Eulogising Nehru-Gandhi Family’, Says Amit Shah

They (Cong) did nothing except eulogising Nehru-Gandhi family: Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha Congress is anti-reservation, its words and actions do not match: Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/Qn4kQ9G5iu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 17, 2024

