India News | India's Loss in Finals Can't Diminish Its Dominance in World Cup: Congress

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Indian cricket team's loss in the finals cannot diminish its dominance in this World Cup tournament, the Congress said on Sunday. It also congratulated Australia for winning the World Cup.

India's thundering juggernaut came to a screeching halt in an anti-climactic finish as Australia denied a golden generation of Indian cricketers the silverware it so desperately craved by lifting an unprecedented sixth World Cup trophy in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

"Congratulations Australia. To our Men in Blue, a loss in the finals can't diminish the dominance you have displayed throughout the tournament. You have showcased character and true champion's spirit! Thank you for an incredible journey," the Congress said in a post its official X handle.

"You won our hearts India. Onward and upward" the party also said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge while congratulating Team Australia, said, "India played well and won hearts. Your talent and sportsman's spirit was visible in the game."

"Every single Indian is proud of your remarkable performance throughout the World Cup. We will always cheer for you and cherish your accomplishments," Kharge added in his X post.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also said, "Team INDIA, you played solidly well through the tournament".

"Win or lose - we love you either way and we will win the next one," he posted on X.

"Congratulations to Australia for a well deserved World Cup victory," Rahul Gandhi added.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, took to X to congratulate the winning team and praise India's efforts in the entire series.

"Fighting with full passion is more important than winning or losing. Team India performed brilliantly in the entire series, reaching the finals with pride. Team India! Go ahead and prepare for a new battle. The country is with you," she said.

"Congratulations to Australia on victory," she added.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X, "Very well played, Australia! Great cricket throughout the series, Team India."

The Australians once again showed what meticulous planning and ruthless execution is all about, chasing 241 in just 43 overs with Travis Head (137 off 120 balls) yet again proving to be India's nemesis.

