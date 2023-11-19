New Delhi, November 19: The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he found time to attend the Cricket World Cup final match at Ahmedabad, but is yet to visit violence-hit Manipur. In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the priorities of the prime minister are clear. ‘We Will Cherish and Cheer for You, Always’: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Lauds Team India After Rohit Sharm’s ‘Men in Blue’ Lose ICC CWC 2023 Final Against Australia.

"PM found time to be at the stadium in Ahmedabad he got named after himself. From tomorrow, he'll be back to abusing and defaming Congress in Rajasthan and Telangana. But still, he hasn't found it fit and proper to visit Manipur that is still tense and suffering. His priorities are clear," Ramesh said in a post on X. 'We Stand With You Today and Always' PM Narendra Modi Sends Message to Team India After Their Heartbreaking Loss Against Australia in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

The Congress has been attacking the prime minister and the BJP over the situation in the northeastern state which has been seeing violence since May.

