New Delhi [India], November 19: Congratulating Team Australia after their win in ICC World Cup Final on Sunday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that India have played well and won hearts. He added that every single Indian is proud of their performance and will continue to cheer for the team.

"Congratulations Team Australia. India played well and won hearts. Your talent and sportsman's spirit were visible in the game. Every single Indian is proud of your remarkable performance throughout the World Cup. We will cherish and cheer for you, always," Kharge said in a post on 'X' after the match. 'We Stand With You Today and Always' PM Narendra Modi Sends Message to Team India After Their Heartbreaking Loss Against Australia in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each. In the chase of 241, India started off really well and had Aussies down at 47/3.

Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left Indian team without answers and guided them to a seven-wicket win. 'Win or Lose - We Love You Either Way': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Lauds Team India After Their Heartbreaking Loss Against Australia in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Mohammed Shami took one wicket while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets as well. Travis was given the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

