India News | IndiGo Flight from Hyderabad to Chandigarh Evacuated After Passenger's Electronic Device Catches Fire

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): An emergency evacuation was carried out on IndiGo flight 6E 108 from Hyderabad to Chandigarh on Tuesday after a passenger's personal electronic equipment caught fire while the aircraft was stationary after landing. The airline acted promptly, ensuring the safety of all passengers on board.

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the incident and provided details of the swift response. "On 5 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 108 from Hyderabad to Chandigarh was stationary after landing, an incident involving a customer's personal electronic equipment catching fire was reported. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out, and all the relevant authorities were immediately informed," an official statement read.

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The spokesperson also reassured that all passengers were safely moved to the terminal, where they were attended to by the airline's team. "All customers have been safely moved to the terminal and are being attended to by the team to ensure their well-being," the statement added.

The aircraft will undergo necessary safety checks before resuming operations. "The aircraft will undergo necessary checks before resuming operations. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority," the statement further added.

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Earlier, a passenger onboard an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah was taken into custody early Sunday after opening the emergency exit and exiting the aircraft while it was taxiing at Chennai International Airport.

Flight G90471, arriving at 0323 hrs, was disabled on Taxiway V after the incident, leading to a temporary shutdown of the main runway. The runway was closed at 0325 hrs and reopened at 0435 hrs after the aircraft was towed and moved to Bay 30. No injuries were reported, except for minor abrasions sustained by the passenger.

Security personnel, including CISF, swiftly apprehended the passenger, who was later handed over to local police for questioning. Airport operations resumed shortly after, with a full safety inspection conducted on the aircraft. (ANI)

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