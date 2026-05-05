Will Vijay Form Government in Tamil Nadu? TVK’s Alliance Maths Explained

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Actor-turned-politician Vijay is reportedly moving quickly to stake claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly, according to the scenario outlined. The party is now exploring alliance support as it falls short of a simple majority.

Sources indicate that TVK is preparing to approach the Governor to formally stake claim and may seek up to two weeks to prove its majority on the floor of the House. The development has shifted the post-election focus to coalition arithmetic and potential realignments in the state. Vijay Wins Perambur and Tiruchirapalli East in Tamil Nadu: Which Seat Will TVK Chief Retain? By How Many Votes He Won? Check Details.

Numbers Game: TVK Short of Majority

In the current situation, TVK has reportedly won 108 seats, just below the 118-seat majority mark in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. This has triggered discussions on possible post-poll alliances, with the party exploring support from smaller parties and potential defectors from rival blocs.

The swearing-in, if it proceeds, could happen as early as May 7, according to party sources. Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: List of Winners From DMK, AIADMK, TVK, IUML and More.

Possible Alliance Scenarios Under Discussion

TVK is reportedly banking on outside support from smaller parties, including:

Indian National Congress (5 seats)

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (2 seats)

Communist Party of India (2 seats)

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (2 seats)

Party insiders suggest this arrangement could resemble past minority government experiments supported externally by alliance partners. However, such a coalition would require careful negotiation, especially given ideological differences among partners.

Strain Within Existing Alliances

The developments have also raised questions about existing political equations in Tamil Nadu. Reports suggest that Congress had previously considered aligning with TVK before the elections but remained within its broader alliance commitments.

Some within the Congress are said to have favoured a tie-up with Vijay’s party, but the larger alliance structure kept the partnership unchanged. A potential shift could now put pressure on the current alliance framework in the state.

BJP-AIADMK Factor and Political Complexity

Another possible but uncertain factor is support from smaller regional parties such as Pattali Makkal Katchi.

However, any alignment involving the BJP-backed bloc remains politically sensitive for TVK, as Vijay has previously positioned himself in opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party. This makes direct or indirect cooperation complex, limiting broader coalition options.

Hung Assembly and Governance Challenges Ahead

Even if TVK manages to form a minority government with outside support, governance is expected to be politically fragile. A coalition dependent on multiple parties could face challenges in legislative stability, policy implementation, and coordination with the Centre.

The coming days will determine whether alliance negotiations translate into a workable majority or lead to further political uncertainty.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).