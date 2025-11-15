Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): IndiGo has announced the launch of flight operations from the newly opened Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), commencing on December 25.

IndiGo will connect the future-ready airport to ten cities across India, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, North Goa (Mopa), Jaipur, Nagpur, Cochin, and Mangalore.

The airline plans to expand its operations progressively, at NMIA, by adding direct routes to more destinations in due course.

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), as the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, is designed to complement Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and cater to the growing demand for air travel from India's financial capital.

Strategically located, NMIA is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing regional connectivity and supporting economic development in western India.

The launch of IndiGo's operations will contribute significantly to this end by connecting the airport to its vast domestic network of 95 airports across the country. (ANI)

