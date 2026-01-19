New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that he, along with senior party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, held a "very fruitful meeting" with U.S. Senator Steve Daines to discuss the Indo-U.S. relationship.

In a post on X, Thakur said they exchanged views on key issues and deliberated on ways to reposition and recalibrate the strategic partnership between India and the United States to make it "lasting, resilient, respectable, and beneficial for the world."

Also Read | Delhi To Adopt 112 As Single Emergency Helpline To Ensure Rapid Assistance for Citizens, Says CM Rekha Gupta.

He also extended his sincere thanks to the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum for organising the meeting.

"Accompanied by our senior party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sudhanshu Trivedi ji, we had a very fruitful meeting with U.S. Senator Mr. Steve Daines on the Indo-U.S. relationship. We exchanged views on key issues and discussed ways to reposition and recalibrate our partnership to make it lasting, resilient, respectable, and beneficial for the world. My sincere thanks to the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum for organising this meeting," he said in a X post.

Also Read | Kerala Bus Video Incident: Police Will Take Action If Woman Found at Fault, Says State Health Minister Veena George.

Earlier today, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met US Senator Steve Daines and the US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and had a "productive exchange" of views on the bilateral relationship front.

"Delighted to again meet my good friends US Senator @Steve Daines and the US Ambassador to India @SergioGor. Had a productive exchange of views on our bilateral relationship," Piyush Goyal posted on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had on Sunday also met US Senator Steve Daines, who is currently on a visit to India. They had a wide-ranging and open discussion on the bilateral relationship and its strategic significance.

Last week, the Indian envoy to the US, Vinay Kwatra, also met Senator Daines and discussed the bilateral relationship. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)