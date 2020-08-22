Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A day after Indore bagged the cleanest city title in Swachh Survekshan 2020 for the fourth time in a row, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) employees took the pledge to make the city win the award next year as well.

The Corporation hosted an event on Friday to thank its employees and local residents after the city clinched the cleanest city tittle.

In the event, MP Shankar Lalwani administered an oath to IMC employees and people to contribute towards making Indore win the cleanest city award next year as well. They took an oath to maintain cleanliness in the city.

Former Indore Mayor Malini Gaur and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pratibha Pal appealed to corporation officials and people to continue making Indore number one in terms of cleanliness.

Under Gaur's tenure, Indore created a record for winning the cleanest city award for the fourth time in a row. Her tenure was completed in February and she is now only an MLA.

"We are proud that Indore bagged the title for the fourth time in a row. It is a big achievement for us. When the Prime Minister announced gave a call to clean India from Red Fort, we made it a mission. It was very challenging in the year. We have made such a system that it will be easier for the new mayor. I thank people of Indore," Gaur told reporters here.

"A training centre should be built for those who want to see our system in Indore. I will give this suggestion to the commissioner. Will power and teamwork are behind this success," she said.

Awards for Swachh Survekshan 2020 for this year was announced a bit late due to coronavirus. Earlier, this award used to be announced in May. (ANI)

