Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): The Kanadia Police here on Saturday arrested one person after it recovered 529 Oxytocin injections that were injected into cows and buffaloes to increase milk production.

Speaking to ANI, Police Station Incharge of Kanadia, Rajiv Bhadauria said, "Based on the information received, the team of Kanadia police recovered 529 Oxytocin injections of 100 ml each that were illegally injected to cows and buffaloes. So far, the team has arrested one individual."

"The arrested, Mahesh Sharma, a resident of Agar Malwa used to illegally procure these injections. The police team has submitted the report to the drug department", the police official said.

Further investigations are underway, he added. (ANI)

