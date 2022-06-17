Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 17 (PTI) Kerala's strong public distribution system and effective government intervention in the public market have helped control inflation in the State, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said on Friday.

Citing the latest data, he said the consumer price index (CPI) declined from 5.1 in April to 4.82 in May.

The performance in terms of controlling inflation is remarkable as the national average of the CPI was 7.04, he said in a statement.

Kerala is also the State that has seen the lowest inflation in the country over the last 12 months, he said and attributed that to the alternative development politics of the Left.

Amid overall rising inflationary pressure in the country, Balagopal said the State's strong public distribution system and effective government intervention in the public market helped achieve the feat.

He claimed that the prices of 13 essential commodities subsidised by Supplyco have not increased in the State for six years.

