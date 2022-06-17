Mumbai, June 17: Ahead of the BMC Elections 2022, the Congress party has launched an attack on the state of affairs in the civic body, which is controlled by the Shiv Sena. Interestingly, the Congress and the Shiv Sena are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra which the NCP is also part of.

Attacking Sena, the former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora on Thursday said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is "Asia's most corrupt civic body." Mumbai: 38-Year-Old Carpenter Breaks Into Flat in Ulhasnagar After Watching Online Video, Arrested.

Check tweet:

It’s about time we exposed Asia’s most corrupt civic body & ensured that those responsible for MCGM’s misgovernance are brought to account. We owe this to everyday Mumbaikars. https://t.co/dSAcBRlpXe — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) June 16, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress MP said that it is time that those responsible for MCGM's misgovernance are brought to account. "We owe this to everyday Mumbaikars," Deora said in his tweet.

The Congress leader said that the party must expose the civic body's misgovernance and make them accountable. It must be noted that the BMC, which has an annual budget of over Rs 45,000 crore is known as the richest civic body in Asia. UP Board Result 2022 Date and Time: UPMSP Class 10th and 12th Results To Be Announced Tomorrow at upmsp.edu.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

Earlier in June, Deora had said that the Congress party was the biggest casualty of the BMC's new ward reservations. He has also stated that Congress must not play third fiddle as it is a partner in the MVA government.

The Congress, which is an ally of the MVA coalition is looking to fight the upcoming civic polls solo.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2022 09:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).