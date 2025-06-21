Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Inmates at the Indore Central Jail performed yoga on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day in Indore on Saturday.

Central Jail Superintendent Alka Sonkar stated that the program was organised taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.'

"Today, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, inmates of Central Jail Indore participated in the yoga programme. The programme was organised taking forward the Prime Minister's mission of "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," Sonkar told ANI.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav attended Yoga Day celebrations on the occasion in Bhopal and was seen performing the prayer pose along with participants.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended his best wishes to everyone on the occasion of International Yoga Day and highlighted the significance of the day, which coincides with the longest day of the year.

CM Yadav said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country and the world are celebrating this day. He emphasised that the world is becoming increasingly aware of India's ancient knowledge, science, and lifestyle.

CM Yadav said, "On the occasion of #InternationalYogaDay, I extend best wishes to everyone. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the entire country and the world are celebrating. This is also the longest day of the year...As the days are passing, the world is becoming aware of the ancient knowledge, science and lifestyle of India...With the efforts of PM Narendra Modi, the 11th Yoga Day is being celebrated today...The message of Yoga is unique..."

The 11th International Day of Yoga saw widespread participation across states. The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which echoes India's vision of global wellness and reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease). (ANI)

