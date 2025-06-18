Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): In a major boost to India's coastal defence capabilities, the Indian Navy on Wednesday commissioned INS Arnala, India's first indigenously designed and built Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan presiding over the commissioning ceremony.

"INS Arnala - the pioneering Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft - proudly joins the Indian Navy today, 18 June 2025, at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and delivered on May 8 at L&T Shipyard in Kattupalli under a Public-Private Partnership, INS Arnala is the first in a series of eight ASW-SWCs being developed to enhance India's coastal defence, a prior statement from the Minister of Defence said.

The 77-metre-long vessel, named after the historic Arnala fort off Vasai, Maharashtra, is equipped with advanced underwater surveillance systems, mine-laying capabilities, and is designed for operations in shallow waters. It is the largest Indian Naval warship propelled by a diesel engine-waterjet combination.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the ship has been designed for underwater surveillance, search and rescue operations, and Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO).

The ship's crest features a stylised Auger Shell, symbolising resilience and vigilance in hostile environments, while its motto, Arnave Shauryam, or "Valour in the Ocean," reflects the courage of its crew.

The Defence Ministry also noted in a prior statement that the induction of ASW SWC ships would significantly boost the Indian Navy's shallow water Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities in coastal areas and represents yet another milestone in the Navy's quest for indigenous shipbuilding and the Government's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' with over 80 per cent indigenous content.

Notably, INS Arnala was delivered to the Navy during Operation Sindoor, when tensions were heightened, which in turn demonstrates the Navy's operational readiness and indigenous production capacity. (ANI)

