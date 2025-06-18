Alwar, June 18: In a chilling case from Rajasthan’s Alwar district, a nine-year-old boy has emerged as the key witness to the brutal murder of his father, allegedly orchestrated by his mother, her lover, and four hired contract killers. The crime occurred on the night of June 7 in the Kherli area.

The victim, Veeru alias Man Singh Jatav, was found dead at home. His wife Anita initially claimed he had died due to a sudden illness, but within 48 hours, the truth surfaced when their son shared a harrowing account with the police. Bengaluru Man Takes Girlfriend to Goa for Marriage, Kills Her After Dispute and Dumps Body in Forest; Arrested.

“I had just fallen asleep when I heard a faint sound at the door. I opened my eyes and saw my mother opening the gate. Kashi Uncle was standing outside; there were four more people with him,” the boy told police. “They came to our room… Those people punched him, twisted his legs, and also choked him. Kashi Uncle had covered his mouth with a pillow. When I reached out for my father, Kashi Uncle picked me up in his lap and scolded and threatened me… After a few minutes, father died… then everyone left.” Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Crime Scene Reconstruction in Meghalaya’s Sohra Sheds More Light in Murder of Indore Husband by Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi.

According to police, Anita was in a relationship with Kashiram Prajapat, a local vendor, and they conspired to kill Veeru, offering INR 2 lakh to contract killers. On the night of the murder, Anita left the main gate open for them to enter.

Injury marks, a broken tooth, and signs of suffocation raised suspicions, later confirmed by medical reports. A complaint by the victim’s brother led to an investigation involving CCTV footage and call records.

Three people—Anita, Kashiram, and one accused, Brijesh Jatav—have been arrested, while a search is on for the remaining three.

This incident mirrors the recent Meghalaya honeymoon murder of Raja Raghuvanshi by his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi and her lover Raj Kushwaha.

