By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): In view of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) will be reviewing the data of genomic surveillance of variants in the country next week in a meeting, sources informed ANI on Saturday.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Election Results 2022: Check Statewise And Partywise List of Winning MPs.

INSACOG is jointly initiated by the Union Health Ministry of Health and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

On Friday, Dr Samiran Panda, the Additional director-general of the ICMR said, "Panic does not serve as an appropriate COVID, pandemic, or public health response. Panic does not help to analyse the data, it doesn't serve any purpose."

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Section 144 Imposed in Several Areas of Ranchi After Protests.

"It is about examining the data very carefully. So, if from a particular site or from a district or a few districts in the state upsurges or peak is being observed, then we need to look at the number of tests conducted in that area. The local data needs to be examined carefully for local-level decision making," he added.

Dr Panda also stressed closely monitoring COVID-19 cases at the local or district level. He said, "Examining the data carefully, where can we have relevance local level or the district level every both is an important rather than extrapolating it over one state or the entire country."

As the country is witnessing an upward surge in COVID infections, the daily infection tally surpassed the 8,000 mark, which is the highest recorded cases in over three months, on Saturday.

India reported 8,329 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, which is 745 more infections than yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this surge, the active COVID caseload in the country stands at 40,370, constituting 0.09 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Maharashtra logged 3,081 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and most of the cases are from Mumbai alone. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)