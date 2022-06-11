Elections for the 57 seats of Rajya Sabha were held on Friday, 10 June. 41 candidates of Rajya Sabha were already elected unopposed. The contest was for the 16 vacant seats in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka. The elections also held significant importance as the presidential elections are just a month away.

Prominent politicians like union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, Randeep Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh of the INC and Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena were among the 16 candidates who were elected to the Rajya Sabha on Friday. Rajya Sabha Election Results 2022: Congress and BJP Balance Each Other Out in Rajasthan and Karnataka, 41 Candidates Win Unopposed; Here’s Full List of Winners

Here is the full state-wise list of winners in the Rajya Sabha Polls:

Rajasthan:

In Rajasthan, the congress won three seats while the BJP could manage only one. Chairperson of the Essel group, Subhash Chandra who was fighting as an independent from Rajasthan could not secure a win for himself despite backing by the BJP. The congress party won Three seats in Rajasthan. Congress candidates Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari were declared elected, and so was BJP's Ghanshyam Tiwari. Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: BJP MLA Shobha Rani Kushwah Allegedly Cross Voted for Congress Candidate

Congress — Pramod Tiwari, Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik

BJP — Ghanshyam Tiwari

Maharashtra:

MVA government of Maharashtra suffered a setback as the BJP won three of the six rajya sabha seats on offer from the state, the results of which were announced early Saturday. The BJP winners include Union minister Piyush Goyal, former state minister Anil Bonde, and Dhananjay Mahadik. Shiv Sena’s ubiquitous face Sanjay Raut, NCP’s Praful Patel, a former union minister, and Congress’ Imran Pratapgarhi also won the fiercely-fought elections.

BJP — Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, Dhananjay Mahadik

Shiv Sena — Sanjay Raut

NCP — Praful Patel

Congress — Imran Pratapgarhi

Karnataka:

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh, Lehar Singh Siroya of BJP secured their victories as the BJP won three out of 4 seats in the state. Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh of The Congress was the Other winner. The JDS drew a blank.

BJP — Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaggesh, Lehar Singh Siroya

Congress — Jairam Ramesh

Haryana:

BJP’s Krishan Lal Panwar and the saffron party-backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma were declared elected for the two Rajya Sabha seats from the state as the congress faced another embarrassing defeat.

BJP — Krishan Lal Panwar

Independent — Kartikeya Sharma

