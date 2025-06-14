New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Insurance companies -- SBI Life, HDFC Life and ICICI Lombard on Saturday said they have relaxed the claim settlement process for Air India plane crash victims.

Understanding the overwhelming emotional strain that arises from procedural challenges in such situations, SBI Life has eased the claim process to offer faster financial assistance.

Claim can be intimated with minimum documents like claim form, policy document and details of KYC and bank account of the nominee, SBI Life said in a statement.

In a tragic accident, Air India flight number AI 171 to London crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday killing 274 people: 241 passengers, 33 on-ground deaths.

To support affected families, HDFC Life in a separate statement said it has simplified its claim process. Nominees/legal heirs can now initiate claims with just a proof of death from local authorities (Government, Police, or Hospitals).

ICICI Lombard in a statement said it is working closely to ensure a thorough and timely assessment of claims, while offering full support and it remains committed to those affected.

