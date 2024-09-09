New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) TDP leader and Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comment in the US that "people with skills are being sidelined in India" was intended to "demean" the nation on a global stage.

"I don't know where he gets the figures from. There are a good number of opportunities available in the country. We need to connect them through proper skilling," he told reporters.

Also Read | Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case: NIA Chargesheet Reveals Accused Plan To Target Karnataka BJP HQ on Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Day.

The leader of the BJP's ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said skilling is a continuous process. "In the last 10 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi ji, we have improved the number of employment opportunities in the country."

The Union aviation minister's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi said in Dallas, Texas, that millions of people with skills are being sidelined in India and referred to Eklavya from Mahabharata, who had to chop off his thumb on his guru's demand.

Also Read | Jobs Coming: HP, Padget To Manufacture Laptops, PCs in India, Create 1,500 Jobs, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"Have you heard of the Eklavya story? If you want to understand what is happening in India, it is millions and millions of Eklavya stories every single day. People with skills are being sidelined — they are not being allowed to operate or thrive, and this is happening everywhere," the official X account of the Congress quoted Gandhi as saying.

Gandhi is on a four-day visit to the US, during which he will interact with the members of the Indian diaspora and youths with stops in Dallas Texas, and Washington DC. He also plans to meet lawmakers and senior officials of the US government during his visit to Washington DC, beginning Monday.

Asserting that India, the US and other countries in the West are facing the problem of unemployment while China is not, as it is dominating global production, Gandhi underscored the need to focus on manufacturing in India.

He said the West and India have "given up on the idea of production" and handed it to China.

Hitting out at Gandhi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said, "Why is he going to other countries and saying India is not able to do this? He should be trying to help the situation here, trying to motivate more people to get skilled. He is trying to demean the country on the global stage."

Gandhi arrived in Dallas on Saturday night and was welcomed by dozens of members of the Indian-American community led by senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda and president of Indian National Overseas Congress, USA, Mohinder Gilzian.

In his address, Gandhi said there is a need to link the education system with the business system through vocational training.

"Bridging that gap or linking these two systems, skills and education, through vocational training is fundamental. I think, currently the huge problem with the education system is the ideological capture, where ideology is being fed through it...," he said.

Gandhi said he is convinced that India can take on China if it starts aligning itself for production and starts respecting skills.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)