New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The ongoing International Railway Convention at the Manekshaw Centre here is focussing on the digital transformation of Railways, an important part of infrastructure modernisation, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The three-day convention and exhibition was inaugurated on Monday and is being organised by two public sector undertakings of the Railway Ministry -- Institution of Railway Signal Engineers (IRSE) Bharat Section and the Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE).

It highlights aspects such as modern command and control signalling systems that enable train operations at higher speeds, the statement said.

Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh, Chairman and CEO of Railway Board Jaya Varma Sinha and Advisor to Minister of Railway Arun Saxena were among the dignitaries who graced the inauguration ceremony.

"This endeavour shall not only catapult Indian railways into a developed railway but also generate several opportunities for industry to become a partner in this new vision of New India, New Railways, for improving efficiency, creating capacity, improving productivity and most importantly enhancing Safety," a statement from the Railway Ministry said.

Jardosh, while addressing the gathering, said, "In our childhood, we used to be fascinated by signal cabins where a cabin man used to pull levers to operate semaphore signals.

"Now, this fascination has grown to a new dimension, where under KAVACH implementation not only safety feature of Signal Passed at Danger be taken care of, but also we shall first time have an indigenous Automatic Train Protection System dully integrated with an indigenously developed LTE/5G systems," Jardosh said.

Mechanical cabins to modern intelligent and user-friendly Centralised Traffic Control Centres shall control and manage train control covering several stations from a single location fully powered by AI, the minister said.

"It also provides a real-time simulation of railway traffic centrally helping in traffic planning for punctual train operations," she added.

