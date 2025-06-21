Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], June 21 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Saturday performed Yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

While speaking to ANI, BSF (North) DIG Yogendra Singh Rathore said, "BSF has organised Yoga Day celebrations at various places. As far as Jaisalmer is concerned, the main event took place here, in which Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and 1500 BSF jawans participated. We did yoga at the border. The message for Pakistan is that if they want to progress, stay healthy, and strengthen their mental strength, then they should do yoga."

Meanwhile, in Punjab's Amritsar, the Border Security Force celebrated International Day of Yoga with a grand yoga session at the Attari border in Punjab, where personnel came together in large numbers to perform various asanas.

The event was held on the morning of June 21 as part of nationwide celebrations. The session was aimed at promoting physical and mental wellness among its jawans and officers. Personnel were seen practising yoga postures in unison against the backdrop of the Indian flag.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Daljit Singh Chaudhary, Director General of the Border Security Force, also participated in the celebrations. He joined BSF officers and personnel in performing yoga, highlighting the importance of discipline and fitness in the force.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations in Udhampur of Jammu and Kashmir. Singh met the army personnel here in Udhampur, praised their efforts in Operation Sindoor.

"Your bravery is widely admired across the nation. I salute the valour and courage of the Indian Army," Rajnath Singh said.

He gave a clear message that Operation Sindoor was not just a reaction, and it is not over yet.

"The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam was not merely an isolated incident from across the border, but a direct attempt to target India's social and communal harmony. We not only foiled their nefarious plans but also delivered such a powerful response that Pakistan was forced to kneel, leading us to announce a temporary halt to Operation Sindoor. As we have stated earlier, Operation Sindoor is not yet over," said the Union minister. (ANI)

