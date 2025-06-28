Chandigarh [India], June 28 (ANI): Former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Siddharth Chattopadhyaya on Friday said that irrefutable evidence is present against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia linking him to drug traffickers.

Chattopadhyaya alleged that crucial evidence against Majithia has existed since 2012. The SAD leader is currently facing an investigation into the drug case.

Also Read | Ludhiana Suicide Case: Elderly Business Couple Dies by Suicide After Alleged Harassment by Bank Officials Over Loan Repayment, Probe Underway.

"These are young and new officers who have shown the courage to work. I had gone there to guide them that the evidence has been in the file since 2012. So, use it and present it before the court. This is irrefutable and on-record evidence, legally acceptable in court as evidence. But with his influence, he had suppressed it," former DGP told ANI.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia was sent to seven days of police custody by a Mohali court on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case linked to drugs.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Begin 5-Nation Tour on July 2 To Strengthen Global Partnerships.

He will be produced before the court again on July 2.

Speaking to ANI, the Public Prosecutor Advocate Ferry Sofat said, "Bikram Singh Majithia's income of Rs 540 crore remains undisclosed, and he could not mention any details about it..."He informed the court that there were large and unexplained cash deposits made by Saraya Industries, a company operated by Majithia's family since the 1950s."

The court was also informed that Majithia had allegedly threatened the investigating officers during his arrest, and the incident was captured on video. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)