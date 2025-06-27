Ludhiana, June 27: In a tragic incident from Punjab's Ludhiana, a businessman and his wife ended their lives allegedly due to persistent harassment by private bank officials. The couple, identified as Jasbir Singh, 60, and Kuldeep Kaur, 59, reportedly consumed poison inside their shop located beneath their hosiery factory in Gandhi Nagar Market -- one of the largest wholesale markets in the state.

According to their son, the couple had taken a LAP (loan against property) worth approximately Rs 2.35 crore from a private bank to run their business. Despite having paid 55 EMIs on time, a single delayed instalment this month reportedly led to intense pressure and harassment from the bank's recovery agents. The son claimed that his parents were receiving over 200 calls daily and were constantly followed or confronted by recovery officials till evening hours. Moradabad: Woman Dies by Suicide, Blames In-Laws in Final Video Before Hanging Herself in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning when the couple’s son reached the shop and found them unconscious on the floor. Before losing consciousness, they told him they had consumed poison. He rushed them to DMC Hospital, but both were declared dead. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. SHO Gagandeep Singh of Division No. 4 police station confirmed that a suicide note was recovered from the scene, in which the couple blamed the bank employees for threatening and mentally torturing them. Himachal Pradesh Shocker: Engineering Trainee Dies by Suicide Allegedly After Being Forced Into Sex by Girl, Accused Taken Into Custody.

The note also mentions abusive behaviour and threats, including claims that the bank would seize their home. Just a week before the incident, the bank's recovery team allegedly visited the couple’s residence in the Harbanspura area on Goshala Road and misbehaved with them. Their son said that when he tried to intervene, he too was threatened, and the bank officials reportedly spoke about taking over their property. Inspector Gagandeep Singh stated that the police have taken the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination. "The suicide note has been recovered. We are thoroughly investigating the matter, and strict action will be taken against whoever is found responsible," he added.

