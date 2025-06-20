Ahemdabad (Gujarat) [India], June 20 (ANI): BJP President JP Nadda on Friday expressed grief over the demise of former Gujarat Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani, who was among the 241 who died when the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff, colliding with a hostel complex near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12.

Nadda visited Rupani's residence in Gandhinagar to pay tributes and offer condolences to the bereaved family.

In a post on X, Nadda wrote, "On the untimely demise of former Chief Minister of Gujarat and senior BJP leader late Vijaybhai Rupani ji, I reached his residence in Gandhinagar today and paid tributes and expressed condolences to the bereaved family. Late Rupani ji played an important role in expanding the organisation as a dedicated worker. His contribution in giving new impetus to the development journey of Gujarat as the Chief Minister is unforgettable. His demise is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. I pray to God to give place to the departed soul in his feet and provide strength to the grief-stricken family."

On Monday, the last rites of Rupani were performed with full state honours in Rajkot, and he was cremated by his son Rushabh Rupani.

Top political leaders attended the funeral ceremony, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who paid their final respects to the departed leader.

Vijay Rupani's body was taken in a funeral procession through Rajkot before reaching the cremation ground. The state police gave a guard of honour as a mark of tribute to the former chief minister.

Rupani was accorded a 21-gun salute during his last rites, as a mark of respect to the departed leader. The last rites were performed at the Ramnathpara crematorium. (ANI)

