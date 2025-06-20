Mumbai, June 20: The MSBTE Summer Diploma Results 2025 have been released. The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) announced the Summer Diploma Results 2025 today, June 20. Students who appeared for the MSBTE Summer Diploma exam can check and download their results by visiting the official website of MSBTE at msbte.ac.in.

Here's the direct link to download MSBTE Summer Diploma 2025 results. To check the Maharashtra Summer Diploma Results 2025, students are advised to use their enrollment number or seat number. This year, the Notably, the MSBTE Summer Diploma Examinations 2025 were conducted from May 2 to 24. The practical exams were held from April 18 to 28.

How To Download MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2025

Visit the official website of MSBTE at msbte.ac.in

Click on the "Click here to see Summer 2025 Diploma Results" link on the homepage

Now, select enrollment number or seat number

Enter using your enrollment number or seat number

Now, enter the security captcha code

Submit on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference.

It must be noted that the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education offers a wide range of diploma and advanced diploma courses in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture. Diploma in Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Fashion and Clothing Technology, Digital Electronics, Travel and Tourism are some of the courses offered by MSBTE.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of MSBTE at msbte.ac.in.

