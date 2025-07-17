Shahjahanpur (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) A junior engineer associated with the Irrigation Department in Shahjahanpur district died this morning after being hit by a train, according to railway police.

The deceased, who resided at his in-laws' home, has been identified as Santosh Kumar (36).

Railway Police Station in-charge Rehan Khan told PTI that they received information this morning about a person being hit by the Punjab Mail train near the Shahjahanpur railway station.

"We found an identity card on the deceased, confirming his identity as Santosh Kumar," Khan said.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination. An investigation is ongoing.

