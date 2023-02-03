Kolkata, Feb 3 (PTI) Asserting that the allegations of witch-hunting made against the Bengal government by ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui were "baseless", state minister Firhad Hakim on Friday said those who mix religion with politics should not lecture others on ethical practices in politics.

Siddiqui, along with 17 other ISF activists, is currently in police custody for their alleged involvement in clashes that had erupted on January 21 in Esplanade area here.

"The allegation that we are trying to threaten the lone ISF MLA through state machinery is baseless. The TMC is a party of 217 MLAs, why would it be bothered about the ISF legislator?" Hakim said.

Siddiqui, while being whisked away by the police, had told reporters that the state government was targeting him as it was scared of losing its religious vote bank.

His supporters have since made similar claims.

Hakim, talking to reporters, stated, "If someone is into politics, then that person should act like a politician. Similarly, if he is a religious leader, he should just stick to being that."

Later, addressing a press meet, he also accused ISF ally Left Front of being an agent of the BJP.

"The Left and the BJP are hand in glove in West Bengal. The ISF, an ally of the Left, is trying to use religion to mislead minorities. The ISF and the BJP have a lot in common. They both try to mix religion and politics in the state," Hakim said.

Politics riding on religious sentiments is not good for democracy, he asserted.

"I have been into politics all my life. I have been arrested several times but never used religion as a shield. The ISF has no right to give sermons on ethical practices in politics, after having attempted to bring religion into politics," he added.

