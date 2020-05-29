India News | ISKCON Writes to Mumbai CP, Seeks Action Against Stand-up Comedian Surleen Kaur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Friday shot off a letter to Mumbai's Commissioner of Police, urging him to take action against stand-up comedian Surleen Kaur Grover over a controversial video.

In the letter issued by Radharaman Das, ISKCON spokesperson, has stated that "Surleen is saying within the video -- 'Of course, we're all ISKCON. However, all of the folks inside are porn ..."

"This is highly objectionable and defamatory. It has caused great pain to the followers of Sanatan Dharma, Hindus and ISKCON worldwide devotees," the letter reads. (ANI)

