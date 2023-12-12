New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen and discussed the situation in Gaza, Lebanon and the safety of maritime traffic in the region.

The phone conversation came two days after Jaishankar spoke to Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

"Just spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister @elicoh1. Discussed the Gaza situation, Lebanon and safety of maritime traffic in the region. Will continue to remain in touch," the external affairs minister posted on X.

Israel has continued its military offensive in Gaza as part of its retaliation to the unprecedented attack on Israeli cities by Hamas on October 7.

Hamas killed around 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 220 others some of whom were released during a brief ceasefire.

Around 17,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli offensive, according to the Hamas-run authorities in Gaza.

India has been calling for de-escalation of the situation and create conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution to the Palestine issue.

India has strongly condemned the terror attack by Hamas.

There have been concerns over the safety of maritime traffic in the region.

A missile reportedly fired by Yemen's Houthi militants hit a commercial tanker in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen on late Monday, triggering concerns.

