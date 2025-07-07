Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman and Secretary, Dr V Narayanan, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at latter's official residence on Monday and and discussed a range of strategic issues, including the potential use of remote sensing technologies in state's development.

During the interaction, the ISRO chairman briefed the Chief Minister on the progress and achievements made in the field of remote sensing.

He shared that significant advancements have been made in areas such as weather forecasting, monitoring forest and green cover, groundwater profiling, mapping, and climate change analysis.

Expressing serious concern over the recurring loss of lives due to lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proposed the development of a dedicated satellite for the state. He suggested that such a satellite could be equipped to provide timely alerts specifically related to lightning activity, as per a release.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister noted that, on average, around 300 people lose their lives each year in the state due to lightning strikes. In this context, cutting-edge satellite technology could prove to be highly effective in mitigating disaster-related fatalities.

Responding to the proposal, ISRO Chairman Dr Narayanan assured the Chief Minister that the matter would be taken up with due seriousness and that steps would be initiated to find a viable and timely solution. (ANI)

