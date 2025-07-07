Ahmedabad, July 7: A 21-year-old woman died by suicide after her ex-partner allegedly refused to delete an intimate video, which later surfaced through an unknown person. The emotional distress caused by the video’s leak led her to jump from the terrace of a friend’s house in Chandkheda, Ahmedabad. Police have arrested one accused, M Makwana, who claimed the video was made with the girl’s consent, while another suspect remains absconding.

According to a Times of India report, the deceased had confided in a close friend about her relationship with Makwana, which lasted for two years. Trouble began when Makwana’s friend Rabari allegedly accessed his phone and discovered the intimate video. Rabari transferred the clip and the girl’s contact number to his device and later threatened to expose it. This led to further trauma for the girl, who shared the ordeal with her friend. Ahmedabad: ‘Shooter’ Livestreams Suicide Threat From 5th-Floor Ledge to Avoid Arrest, Says ‘I’d Rather Die Than Surrender’; Dramatic Rescue Captured on Video as Cops Nab Wanted Criminal After 3-Hour Standoff.

The complainant, along with her husband and the deceased, confronted Rabari at a hotel near Vaishnodevi Circle, where he showed them the video. Following this, Makwana allegedly demanded money from the girl, asking her to pay INR 2,500 to have the video deleted. Though she initially complied, she later approached the police, and Makwana was forced to delete the video in their presence. The complainant also revealed that Makwana had previously taken INR 6,000 from the victim. Ahmedabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies by Suicide Over Suspected Online Gaming Debt in Gujarat’s Ellisbridge; Probe Launched.

On the night before her death, the girl visited a friend’s house and stayed the night after visiting a cafe. The friend told police she was supposed to return home the next day, but went missing in the morning. She was later found dead after jumping from the terrace. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against both Makwana and Rabari, as police continue their probe into the circumstances surrounding her tragic end.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

