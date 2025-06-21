Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 21 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday said it is honoured to participate in the global observance of the International Day of Yoga 2025, celebrated annually on June 21.

In a post on X, ISRO stated that it is participating in the event under the official theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which underscores the vital connection between individual wellness and planetary care.

Also Read | Weather Forecast Today, June 21: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

"Less than an hour away from International Day of Yoga 2025! ISRO is honoured to participate in the global observance on June 21 under the official theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', which highlights the vital link between individual wellness and planetary care," the space agency posted.

ISRO said it continues to integrate scientific pursuit with mindful well-being. The organisation also urged all citizens to adopt Yoga as a means to cultivate health, strengthen resilience, and contribute to a sustainable world through collective practice.

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2025: Andhra Pradesh Takes Centre Stage in Yoga Day Celebrations; PM Narendra Modi To Lead National Event From Visakhapatnam.

"This #IDY2025, ISRO reaffirms its commitment to integrating scientific pursuit with mindful well-being. We invite all citizens to take up Yoga--cultivate health, strengthen resilience, and contribute to a sustainable world through collective practice," it added.

The stage is set for the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) to be celebrated with grandeur on June 21, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the national event from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" echoes India's vision of global wellness.

The theme reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease).

The Prime Minister will perform the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) with over 3 lakh participants at the Visakhapatnam venue, synchronised with over 10 lakh locations across the country under the 'Yoga Sangam' initiative, the Ministry of AYUSH said.

The mass demonstration will be held from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM, and is expected to witness unprecedented participation from all corners of the country.

He will be joined by Union Minister of State (IC) Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a massive demonstration of India's global wellness vision.

In an unprecedented mobilisation, more than two crore people are expected to participate in Yoga sessions at over 1 lakh locations across the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)