New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its 101st satellite, EOS-09, aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C61) on Sunday, May 18. This will be the 63rd flight of the PSLV and the 27th using the PSLV-XL configuration.

In a post on X, ISRO shared, "ISRO's 101st launch. PSLV-C61 at a glance. 63rd PSLV flight. Height: 44.5 m | Mass: 321 t, 4 stages | 6 XL boosters. Live from 5:29 AM."

The mission will place the Earth Observation Satellite into a Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit (SSPO), continuing PSLV's track record of dependable performance across various payloads and orbits.

After the EOS-09 satellite is deployed, Orbit Change Thrusters (OCT) will be used to lower the altitude of the PS4 stage. This will be followed by passivation, a measure aimed at reducing the stage's orbital life and ensuring responsible space operations.EOS-09 is designed to deliver continuous and reliable remote sensing data for use in various operational sectors.

According to ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan, "The launch is scheduled for 5:59 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota."The PSLV-C61 rocket has already been moved to the Mobile Service Tower at the launch site for final integration and checks.

Former ISRO scientist Manish Purohit said EOS-09 is a follow-on mission to the earlier RISAT-1 satellite. "This launch is strategically timed," he said.

"It strengthens monitoring at borders and coasts, particularly with respect to sensitive areas. The satellite can detect ingress or suspicious movement deemed vital in anti-terror operations, especially after the recent Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor," he added.

Earlier, ISRO Chairman Narayanan had highlighted the importance of space technology for national security and development, stating, "With the PSLV-C61/EOS-09 mission, ISRO continues to demonstrate its commitment to both technological excellence and the national interest."

IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka also stressed the importance of continuously improving space capabilities.

ISRO is also preparing to launch the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite aboard the GSLV-F16. NISAR will use dual-band radar systems developed by both NASA and ISRO to track changes in Earth's surface, ecosystems, and natural disasters, providing valuable data on global environmental conditions.

EOS-09 is an advanced Earth observation satellite equipped with C-band synthetic aperture radar technology. It can capture high-resolution images of the Earth's surface under all weather conditions, day or night. This capability enhances India's surveillance and management systems across multiple sectors.(ANI)

