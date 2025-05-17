New Delhi, May 17: The CBSE has directed affiliated schools to establish "sugar boards" to monitor and reduce sugar intake of children, according to officials. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has noted that there has been a significant increase in Type 2 diabetes among children, a condition once primarily seen in adults, over the past decade.

"This alarming trend is largely attributed to high sugar intake, often due to the easy availability of sugary snacks, beverages and processed foods within school environments. The excessive consumption of sugar not only increases the risk of diabetes but also contributes to obesity, dental problems and other metabolic disorders, ultimately impacting children's long-term health and academic performance," the CBSE said in a letter to school principals.

Studies indicate that sugar constitutes 13 per cent of daily calorie intake for children aged four to 10 years, and 15 per cent for those aged 11 to 18 years, substantially exceeding the recommended limit of 5 per cent. "The proliferation of sugary snacks, beverages, and processed foods, often readily available in school environments, contributes significantly to this excessive intake," it said.

The direction was issued after a nudge by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) -- a statutory body formed to ensure that rights of children, especially those who are most vulnerable and marginalised, are protected. The schools have been asked to establish "sugar boards" where information is displayed to educate students about the risks of excessive sugar intake.

"These boards should provide essential information, including the recommended daily sugar intake, the sugar content in commonly consumed foods (unhealthy meals such as junk food, cold drinks, etc.), health risks associated with high sugar consumption, and healthier dietary alternatives. This will educate students about informed food choices and promote long-term health benefits among students," it said.

Schools have also been asked to organise awareness seminars and workshops in this regard. "A brief report and few photographs may be uploaded by the schools before July 15," the board said.