Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 19 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) head constable Joginder Singh killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion near Bade Gobra in Chhattisgarh was cremated with military honours here on Sunday.

The ITBP jawan was killed in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband on November 17 after the second phase of the assembly election concluded in Chhattisgarh.

The IED blast was carried out by the Naxals, targeting the polling party, when they were returning from Bade Gobra polling station. The incident happened around 3 km from the polling station.

Additional SP Gariaband briefing about the incident said, "The incident happened when the polling party was returning after voting concluded. The polling party reached Gariaband safely. The incident happened around 3km from the polling station. Police is on high alert." (ANI)

