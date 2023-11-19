Jaipur, November 19: The state of Rajasthan will go to polls on Saturday, November 25. The 200-member Rajasthan assembly will vote in a single phase, counting votes on Sunday, December 3, along with those of Mizoram, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections. The Osian assembly constituency in Rajasthan is one of the key seats. The Congress party has fielded sitting MLA Divya Maderna, who will be up against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bheraram Choudhary.

The Osian assembly constituency comes under the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan State and falls under the Pali Lok Sabha constituency. The Osian assembly constituency will see a direct fight between the ruling Congress party and the opposition BJP in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha election in Rajasthan. As both candidates prepare to face each other, we look at the past results of the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha seat. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: From Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to Divya Maderna and CP Joshi, List of Key Candidates of Congress and Their Constituencies.

Candidates for Osian Election 2023:

The Vidhan Sabha polls in Rajasthan's Osian assembly constituency will see a direct fight between Congress leader and sitting MLA Divya Maderna and BJP candidate Bheraram Choudhary. The 38-year-old Congress leader is the daughter of Mahipal Maderna, a former minister who was convicted in the Bhanwari Devi murder case. She will be up against Bheraram Choudhary, who will aim to win the Osian seat for the saffron party.

Osian Election 2018 Results:

In the 2018 assembly elections in Rajasthan, Congress leader Divya Maderna won the Osian assembly constituency by over 25,000 votes. She defeated Bheraram Choudhary, who emerged as a runner-up in the Vidhan Sabha polls. Can Divya Maderna retain her seat, or will Bheraram Choudhary snatch victory from the Congress candidate? Only time will tell. Tonk Election 2023: BJP Fields Ajit Singh Mehta To Take On Congress Leader Sachin Pilot, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Seat.

The Congress party emerged as the single-largest party in the 2018 assembly election after winning 99 seats in the Vidhan Sabha polls. On the other hand, the BJP managed only 73 seats in the 200-member assembly.

