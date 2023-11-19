New Delhi, November 19: Congress on Sunday condemned the cricket authorities for not inviting Kapil Dev, captain of 1983 World Cup Winner Indian cricket for the final cricket world cup match against Australia.

"It is simply unacceptable and extremely petty that Kapil Dev was not invited by the cricket establishment for the World Cup final in Ahmedabad," Congress General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh wrote on X. 'I Wasn't Invited' Kapil Dev Reveals Why He Was Not Present During India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

"Like Bedi, Kapil Dev is known to speak his mind, and he did come out openly in support of the agitating women wrestlers a few months back," the Congress leader said. His remarks came after Kapil Dev stated that he was not invited for the Cricket World Cup final match being played at Ahmedabad and thus he has not gone. Virat Kohli Asks Crowd at Narendra Modi Stadium To Cheer Louder During IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final, Video Goes Viral.

The former Indian cricket team captain had came out in support of the Women wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar alleging sexual harassment by Wrestling Federation of Indian (WFI) then chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2023 10:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).