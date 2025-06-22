Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) foiled an Ivory Coast national's bid to smuggle 1,139 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 11.39 crore, concealed in 67 capsules he had ingested to avoid scrutiny at the Mumbai international airport, officials said on Sunday.

The male passenger was apprehended after he landed at the airport from Sierra Leone on June 19. His interrogation revealed that he had ingested capsules containing narcotic drugs for smuggling into India.

The passenger was admitted to a government hospital. During treatment, he purged a total of 67 capsules containing 1,139 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 11.39 crore, an official said.

The recovered cocaine was seized, and the passenger was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation is underway.

