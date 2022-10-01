Baramulla, October 1: Two local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed after an encounter in Baramulla on Friday. Jammu and Kashmir Police got intelligence input on the presence of terrorists in Yedipora village in the Pattan area of District Baramulla. A joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by police, Army and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the area.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the security forces which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

Police said in the ensuing encounter, two local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed. They have been identified as Yawar Shafi Bhat, a resident of Kalampora Pulwama and Aamir Hussain Bhat, a resident of Veshro Shopian. Jammu and Kashmir: Two Encounters Break Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces at Shopian, Baramulla.

As per police records, both the killed terrorists were categorized terrorists and had recently joined the terrorist ranks. Both were involved in terror crime cases including attacks on Police/ security forces and civilian atrocities.

According to J-K Police, preliminary investigation and intelligence-based inputs revealed that the killed terrorists were tasked to attack the ongoing Army Recruitment Rally (Agniveer) in Baramulla, in order to derail the recruitment rally and disturb the youth who are eager to join the mainstream. However, their elimination has helped Police/SF in repulsing such nefarious plans.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including an AKS74U rifle with three magazines, and a pistol with a magazine were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress. Baramulla Encounter: 2 Terrorists Linked with JeM Killed in Gun Fight With Security Forces in Pattan Area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, J-K Police, along with Army, recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including seven AK-47 rifles, two Pistols, 21 AK magazines, 1,190 rounds, 132 Pistol rounds, 13 grenades and other incriminating materials in Nowshera Nard, Gurez area of Bandipora district on Friday. In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)