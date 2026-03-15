Mumbai, March 15: The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar, recognised as Asia's largest tulip garden, is set to open its gates to the public on Sunday, March 16. This year, the garden will showcase a record-breaking 1.7 million tulips of 73 different varieties. Nestled between the Zabarwan Range and the banks of the Dal Lake, the opening marks the official start of the spring tourism season in the Kashmir Valley.

New Varieties of Tulips and Expanded Displays

Authorities from the Department of Floriculture have introduced five new varieties of tulips this year, bringing further diversity to the expansive landscape. Beyond the signature tulips, visitors will encounter a wide array of other spring flowers, including daffodils, hyacinths, and muscari. Srinagar School Holiday: Schools and Colleges Shut for 2 Days Amid Protests Over Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Killing.

The garden has been meticulously planned with tiered terraces, ensuring that the colourful blooms are visible from various vantage points. In addition to the floral displays, the department has expanded the green spaces and walkways to accommodate the high footfall expected during the festival.

Enhancing the Visitor Experience

To streamline entry for domestic and international tourists, officials have introduced an online ticketing system. This move is intended to reduce long queues at the main gates. The garden will also feature several new amenities, including updated seating areas, refreshed fountains, and designated "selfie points" to cater to social media-savvy travellers. Security and traffic management plans have also been finalised. Local authorities have designated specific parking zones to manage the influx of vehicles on the Boulevard Road, ensuring that the movement of locals and tourists remains unhindered.

Tourism and Economic Significance

The opening of the tulip garden is a pivotal event for Kashmir’s economy. In 2025, the garden recorded an unprecedented 4.25 lakh visitors, including a significant number of foreign tourists. This year, tourism officials are optimistic that the numbers will surpass previous records, providing a much-needed boost to the local hospitality and handicraft sectors. The Tulip Festival coincides with a broader push to promote Kashmir as a year-round destination. By starting the season in mid-March, the administration aims to extend the duration of the spring travel window, attracting visitors before the traditional summer rush begins. Srinagar Road Accident: 7 CRPF Jawans Injured as Bulletproof Vehicle Skids Into Canal in Dagpora; Shifted to SKIMS (Watch Video).

A Legacy of Floral Excellence

Established in 2007 to promote tourism in the region, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden has grown from a local attraction into a global landmark. It was officially recognised by the World Book of Records (London) as Asia's largest such garden in 2023. The garden is typically open for a limited window of three to four weeks, depending on the weather conditions and the life cycle of the blooms, making the opening week a critical period for travellers planning their visit.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).