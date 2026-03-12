A court in Srinagar on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against veteran politician and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, following his failure to appear for the framing of charges in the multi-crore Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) alleged financial scam. The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Srinagar rejected an exemption plea filed on behalf of Mr. Abdullah, who is listed as accused number five in the case. The court has scheduled the next hearing for March 30, 2026, for the recording of statements from the accused. Farooq Abdullah Escapes Unhurt After Man Opens Fire at Wedding in Jammu and Kashmir, Video Surfaces.

Background to the JKCA Scam

The case, which has been under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) since 2015, pertains to alleged financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds within the JKCA. The CBI filed a chargesheet in 2018, alleging that over INR 43 crore (approximately £4.1 million) meant for the development of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir was siphoned off between 2002 and 2011. During this period, Farooq Abdullah served as the president of the JKCA. The funds in question were part of grants exceeding INR 100 crore released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the region. The chargesheet named Mr. Abdullah, along with other former JKCA officials including Mohammad Saleem Khan, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, and J&K Bank executive Bashir Ahmad Misgar.

Court's Action and Implications

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court had previously ordered the framing of charges against Mr. Abdullah and other accused on March 2, 2026, listing the matter for March 12 for the formal framing of charges. During Thursday's proceedings, Mr. Abdullah's counsel informed the court that the accused could not appear either physically or virtually, leading to the rejection of the exemption application. Consequently, the court directed the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against him, as well as against another accused, Manzoor Gazanfar Ali, whose exemption plea was also rejected. The court has warned that if any of the accused fail to appear on the next date, appropriate orders will follow. Jammu and Kashmir Wins Maiden Ranji Trophy Title; Paras Dorga and Co Outplay Karnataka in 2025-26 Final to Become First-Time Champions.

Previous Legal Developments

Earlier this month, the same Srinagar court dismissed an application by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking to add further charges against Mr. Abdullah and others in the case. The court ruled that the ED could not be made a party to a case already investigated and prosecuted by the CBI, particularly when the CBI's chargesheet did not disclose any scheduled offence forming the basis for action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Despite this, the court had observed that there was prima facie evidence against the accused, including Mr. Abdullah, for offences such as criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust under the Ranbir Penal Code.

The issuance of a non-bailable warrant marks a significant development in the long-running JKCA scam case, intensifying the legal scrutiny on the former Chief Minister. The upcoming hearing on March 30 will be crucial in determining the immediate next steps in the judicial process.

